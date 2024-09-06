Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,881,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,513,654 shares.The stock last traded at $58.84 and had previously closed at $58.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 208,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

