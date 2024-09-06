Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSHGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,881,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,513,654 shares.The stock last traded at $58.84 and had previously closed at $58.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 208,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.