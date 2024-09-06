Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,881,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,513,654 shares.The stock last traded at $58.84 and had previously closed at $58.79.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
