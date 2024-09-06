Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.68 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

