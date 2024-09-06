Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Decreased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

