Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

