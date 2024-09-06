Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,704,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 905,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,150,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $270.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average of $262.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

