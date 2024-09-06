Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,810.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $229,020.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $119.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

