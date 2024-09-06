VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

