VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $326,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

