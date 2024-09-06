VELA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Encompass Health makes up about 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EHC opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

