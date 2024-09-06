VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.19.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 139.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.