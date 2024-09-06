VELA Investment Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $91.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

