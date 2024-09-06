VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $358,000 in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sib LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,756,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth $6,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $2,821,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at about $6,492,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $711,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TBBB opened at $29.36 on Friday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BBB Foods Profile

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.