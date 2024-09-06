VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $109.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

