VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 3,398 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

MTN opened at $185.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.