VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $12,572,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $10,992,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,611,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 57.2% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.46 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

