Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider John Leite Sells 5,479 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Leite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00.

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 810,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.66. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,779,000 after acquiring an additional 509,340 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $11,190,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

