Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.900 EPS.
Verint Systems Trading Down 11.1 %
Shares of VRNT stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.
