Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.900 EPS.

Verint Systems Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

