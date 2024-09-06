Verint Systems (VRNT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT):

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/27/2024 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2024 – Verint Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.13. 854,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,577. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after purchasing an additional 232,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 73,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,172,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

