Verus Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

