VerusCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,601.29 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $124.78 million and approximately $2,601.29 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,210,905 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,208,827.08382381. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.6095828 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,969.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

