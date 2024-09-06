ViciCoin (VCNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,410.39

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. ViciCoin has a market cap of $204.38 million and $178,410.39 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ViciCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $20.53 or 0.00038253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,256 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

