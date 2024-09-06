Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 179,503 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $490,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BK opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

