Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 63,432 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.96% of AGCO worth $362,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,198,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,733,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

