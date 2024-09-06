Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,587,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Xcel Energy worth $405,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.