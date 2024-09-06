Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.45% of AptarGroup worth $229,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 539,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average of $144.39. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.36 and a 12-month high of $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,782 shares of company stock worth $6,603,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

