Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,099,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $349,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.