Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $254.83 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $254,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.80. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

