Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 27,771 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.65% of Avery Dennison worth $290,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $2,142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,144,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

