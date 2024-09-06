Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,269 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,269 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $546,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.