Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 394,409 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394,409 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $202,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its position in Xylem by 1.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $128.03 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

