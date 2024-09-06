Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,683 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.74% of FTI Consulting worth $444,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 24,762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $221.77 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.10. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCN

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.