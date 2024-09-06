Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 129,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 295,242 shares.The stock last traded at $21.96 and had previously closed at $21.85.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

