Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.07

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 504487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Visionstate Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -1.93.
Visionstate Company Profile
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visionstate
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.