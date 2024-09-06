Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.07

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 504487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -1.93.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

