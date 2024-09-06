Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

NYSE VOR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,854,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,804. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 160,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

