Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $66.96 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004405 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $66.96 million and $2.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008809 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,095.79 or 0.99996681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,174,949.05878091 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.44523828 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,456,555.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

