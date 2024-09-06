Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.44

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Want Want China Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

Want Want China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

