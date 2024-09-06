Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) CEO Max Lousada Sells 135,324 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $3,812,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,790,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Max Lousada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,809,327.75.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 94.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

