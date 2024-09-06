Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSGFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WOSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.23).

WOSG stock opened at GBX 380.20 ($5.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £910.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 385.18. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 728 ($9.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

