Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 87,460 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,460 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 5.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $269,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $308,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

