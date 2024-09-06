Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 99,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 99.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,473,000 after buying an additional 675,952 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 79,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $264.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.98 and a 200-day moving average of $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

