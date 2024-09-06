Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $47.58 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,736 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

