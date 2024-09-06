WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.18 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. WAX has a total market cap of $98.18 million and $20.11 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,244,326,545 coins and its circulating supply is 3,492,782,013 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,243,990,222.777924 with 3,492,445,693.7212143 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02921556 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $8,996,881.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

