Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vale by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.30. 1,674,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,352,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

