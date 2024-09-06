Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

