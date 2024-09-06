Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,510,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

