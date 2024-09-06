Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $17.29 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 3.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.82. 100,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

