Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XME traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. 96,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.