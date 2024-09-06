Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.77. 476,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,247,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

