Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 232,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,771. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.