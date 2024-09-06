Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. 81,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

